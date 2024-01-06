Hamas hides equipment in UNRWA bags, IDF eliminates terrorists

The IDF discovered Hamas Nukhba military ballistic vests hidden in UNRWA bags stashed in a medical clinic in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Saturday morning.Separately, Israeli forces located and destroyed a weapons storage facility containing dozens of Kalashnikov rifles, the IDF added.

Israeli soldiers recovered the Hamas ballistic vests stored in UNRWA bags during a raid in the area of Gaza City, in the northern portion of the strip, the IDF noted.

The raid was directed by intelligence after Israeli troops came under fire in the area in previous days.

A neighboring building of the raided medical clinic reportedly contained RPGs, AK-47s, and ammunition.

IDF strikes targets in Gaza. January 6, 204. (Credit: IDF)

IDF operates in Khan Yunis

In the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers, using both ground and aerial assets, eliminated many terrorists in the area on Friday, the IDF said. A number of tunnel shafts were also reportedly uncovered and demolished. Hamas weapons discovered by the IDF in Khan Yunis. January 6, 2024. (credit: IDF)

The weapons storage facility containing AK-47s was also located in this area. The facility also contained remotely detonated explosive devices, RPGs, as well as more than 100 ammunition cartridges, the military added.

Additionally, in the northern Gazan city of Beit Lahiya and the neighborhood of Al-Furqan, Israeli troops identified terrorists using drones to target IDF personnel. In response, Israeli forces used UAVs to strike at the terrorists.