IDF finds explosives in UNRWA bags, clashes with Hamas in Gaza schools

Israeli forces found dozens of explosive devices hidden inside UNRWA bags during a raid of northern Gaza schools where the IDF received intelligence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists hiding, the Israeli military said Monday.

Forces from the IDF's Nahal Brigade raided al-Rafaa and Zavaha schools in the areas of Daraj and Tuffah, where they also found a host of Kalashnikov rifles and 15 explosive belts ready for use.

IDF: Terrorist killed after shooting anti-tank missile at forces

During an exchange of fire with terrorists, a cell fired an anti-tank missile at Israeli forces, the IDF said, before being gunned down by a precision strike missile.

The military released footage of the terror cell firing the missile before being gunned down by an IDF tank.

Hamas terrorist fires at Israeli soldiers on December 25, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF: Detained Hamas, PIJ terrorists took part in October 7

The IDF said that many terrorists, affiliated with both Hamas and PIJ, were located hiding inside the Gaza schools and later detained.

Some of the terrorists arrested took part in the October 7 massacre of southern Israeli towns, the military added. They were taken into Israeli territory to be interrogated.