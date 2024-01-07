IDF strikes Hamas, destroys tunnel shafts in Gaza

The IDF provided an update to its ongoing operational activities in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning. In Beit Lahia, IDF troops from the Nahal brigade located the source from where, earlier this week, rockets were fired toward the city of Ashkelon, the IDF reported.

The troops conducted targeted raids in the area. On Saturday, during the incursion, the troops identified a compound with dozens of rocket launchers, which were subsequently dismantled by combat engineering troops.

In Bureij, soldiers from the Golani brigade located four Nukhba terrorists loading weapons into a vehicle. The IDF said an army UAV detected and struck the terrorists along with the weapons.

IDF drones identified an armed terrorist advancing toward forces that were in the area. Golani troops proceeded to attack and eliminate him. Rocket launchers located and dismantled by the IDF. January 6, 2024 (credit: IDF)

IDF acts in the central Gaza Strip

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops located a factory of lathes for weapons.

In the area and its vicinity, the forces also uncovered two significant tunnel shafts inside a building. These were destroyed by IDF combat engineering forces.

A number of terrorists were located and killed during the activity, the military added. Weapons found by the IDF in the Gaza Strip. January 7, 2024. (credit: IDF)

In al-Maghazi, Golani troops located a shaft containing many weapons.