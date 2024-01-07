Terror simulations, shooting practice: Inside Hamas's Gaza summer camps

Hamas uses summer camps for Palestinian children as a method of "promoting the resistance and Jihadi culture" among Gazan youths, President Isaac Herzog revealed in an interview with NBC's Meet The Press program on Sunday.

The president unveiled a secret document written by Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades last July, detailing the terrorist group's self-proclaimed goals for the summer camps it operated across the Gaza Strip.

One of the goals mentioned in the Hamas document, gathered by Israeli forces operating in Gaza, is to "promote the culture of resistance and the values of Jihad among the children." Also included as goals are the "spiritual, mental and physical preparation of children to serve the resistance in the future" and "to contribute to the militarization of society through training."

Training for terror: How Gazan children are radicalized by Hamas

Some of the activities for the children in the summer camps included shooting practice, which included simulations of terror attacks as well as rigorous courses, to prepare the Gazan kids to fight for terrorist groups against Israel.

According to Herzog, the summer camps were held by Hamas inside military sites belonging to the terrorist organization. Palestinian Hamas militants take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

"The document clearly shows the spread of the values of 'jihad' and 'resistance' just means terrorism," Herzog told NBC. "It shows how to turn a summer camp into a military exercise...this is taking place all over the Gaza Strip.

"We all know summer camps and their goals - we want to give a special experience for children and teens, allowing them to become citizens with freedom, happiness, and joy," the president added. Advertisement

"Instead, at Hamas's summer camps, the real goal is to turn them into young terrorists."