Forces from the IDF's 7th Brigade have been working in recent days to expand operations in southern Khan Yunis, the IDF said in a statement on Monday.

Combat soldiers killed many terrorists in close-range battles, the statement went on, using tank shells and working together with the Air Force.

The forces carried out searches of terrorist infrastructure located next to civilian homes. The searches yielded weapons, ammunition, radios, and documents of intelligence value. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip on January 8, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Search finds photos of weapons training for schoolchildren

In addition, the forces discovered a tunnel shaft near a school, toy Kalashnikov guns, and photos documenting schoolchildren receiving weapons training, the IDF said.

The IDF attacks a terrorist squad from the air, at the direction of the 7th Brigade.

While IDF soldiers carried out operations, a terrorist squad targeted the soldiers with several RPG missiles. Using tank attacks and airstrikes, IDF forces killed the attacking terrorists.