IDF kills dozens of Hamas terrorists as Khan Yunis battle intensifies

Israeli military units continue to try and gain complete control of Khan Yunis as fighting increases in the southern end of Gaza, the IDF stated on Tuesday.

Some 40 Hamas terrorists were reportedly killed over the past 24 hours in ground battles with troops and Israeli airstrikes.

Additionally, terror tunnel shafts were located, as well as a variety of weapons, including twelve AK-47 rifles, four loaded RPG launchers, dozens of grenades, cartridges, and military vests.

IDF troops identified terrorist operatives from Hamas's Central Camps Brigade in the Maghazi refugee camp, following IDF intelligence. The forces directed an air force fighter jet that struck and killed the terrorist cell. The Israeli Navy also struck military posts, storage facilities, and vessels used by Hamas’s naval forces.

Israeli navy strikes terror targets in the Gaza Strip. January 9, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Four more fallen soldiers named

Four soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza on Monday were also named by the IDF on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Roi Tal, 19; Maj. (res.) David Schwartz, 26; and Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yakir Hexter died in the same incident on Monday in southern Gaza. Maj. (ret.) Gavriel Bloom fell in central Gaza.