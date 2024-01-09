The IDF released footage on Tuesday evening of the Givati Brigade's latest operations in Khan Yunis in Gaza.

In the footage, infantry soldiers of the Givati Brigade can be seen destroying terrorist infrastructures, eliminating terrorists in battles, and uncovering many weapons caches used by the terrorist organization Hamas.

With support from the Intelligence Corps, the soldiers also conducted operations inside the Islamic University in Khan Yunis, which was used as a stronghold for the terror organization.

During the operations, weapons were discovered in classrooms, including Kalashnikov rifles, cartridges, ammunition, Hamas flags, and safes containing money belonging to Hamas. Soldiers of the Givati Brigade discover weapons in a warehouse near the Islamic University in Khan Yunis (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

In another operation, the soldiers carried out searches in the area surrounding the university. Throughout the searches, the forces successfully discovered dozens of weapons caches that contained about 100 mortar bombs, ready-to-use charges, grenades, combat equipment, and maps used by the Hamas terrorists.