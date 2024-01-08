Israeli forces struck some 30 'significant' terror targets across Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis, the IDF said Monday morning as it continued its war on Hamas in the Strip.

As part of operations in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers located and directed a drone to strike a cell of 10 terrorists in an area of the southern city which the IDF said rockets continued to be fired from.

An IDF drone strikes a Hamas terror cell in the Gaza Strip, January 8, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, an Israeli Air Force helicopter tracked down and killed a Gaza terrorist who gathered intelligence on Israeli forces in the city. The terrorist was observed exiting a building only a few meters away from where forces were located, the IDF said.

Following the identification, troops directed a helicopter to the area where the terrorist was observed.

Some of the significant targets struck by the IDF included underground tunnels, terror infrastructure, and warehouses storing Hamas weaponry, the IDF said, adding that these strikes will "assist the continuation of operational activities on the ground in the area." Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip on January 8, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Thousands of dollars found in central Gaza tunnel shaft

Elsewhere across the Strip, an Israeli fighter jet struck a weapons storage facility in central Gaza in which Hamas kept long-range missiles, the IDF said.

In addition, a tunnel shaft containing thousands of dollars as well as weaponry was located in an agricultural area in the central Strip.