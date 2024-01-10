Israel could deport Hamas leaders, withdraw from Gaza in Qatari proposal

A new Qatari proposal for a ceasefire would see the leaders of Hamas all be deported and all of the hostages captured by the terrorist group released in exchange for the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, according to news revealed by Channel 13 citing sources close to officials in Doha, Qatar.

If such a proposal were implemented, hostages would be released in stages.

The Hostage and Missing Families' Forum, in response, demanded that the Israeli war cabinet approve any deal that would lead to the release of the hostages. "The reports about a new deal that will be presented to the cabinet tonight give some hope to the families who are anxious about the fate of their loved ones - who have been suffering in the Hamas tunnels for almost 100 days and nights without food, water, and life-saving medical treatment. Every day that passes, the condition of the hostages is getting worse.

"We demand that the war cabinet must not concern itself with anything other than the return of the hostages, we demand that they approve any deal that will lead to their immediate release alive!"

The war cabinet will convene on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposal, according to N12.

More humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians?

It was reported on Channel 13 on Tuesday that a senior IDF official returned to Israel after visiting Egypt, during which discussions were held on the expansion of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the question of "the day after" in the Philadelphi corridor.

Also, at the request of the Biden administration, Israel discussed with the Egyptians the possibilities of further increasing humanitarian aid to the Strip - something that was a significant part of the senior official's visit to Cairo. Senior Israeli officials told Channel 13 that "there is no breakthrough in the issue of the hostages."