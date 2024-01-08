Soldiers from Netzah Yehuda and other haredi companies are fighting inside the Gaza Strip, the spokesperson of the Nezah Yehuda association reported on Monday.

Along with thousands of Netzah Yehuda graduates who are fighting in different arenas, the spokesperson mentioned the haredi company Tomer of the Givati Battalion, whose soldiers have been taking an active part in the combat ever since October 7, when along with soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda battalion, they participated in the defense of the Gaza border communities.

In recent weeks, others have joined the fight. The spokesperson’s list includes a company of the haredi 900th Battalion, which is carrying out a maneuver in the depth of the enemy territory for the first time; and the Hetz company of paratroopers as part of the 35th and 202nd Battalions.

During the battles, members of the haredi battalions were unfortunately killed in action. Among them were Major Benjamin Lev, a Hetz fighter in the paratroopers who was killed in battle on October 7; and Captain Harel Sharvit, a Netzah Yehuda graduate officer, who led fighters in the elite 551 brigade during a military mission in the Gaza Strip. Netzah Yehuda Battalion (credit: HILEL MEIR)

The spokesperson quoted Yossi Levy, CEO of the Netzach Yehuda association, who said that the haredi fighters enter battle with a sense of mission and with very high morale. He added that it is important for the haredi soldiers to prove themselves and show their abilities in the field.

The "Netzah Yehuda" battalion is also positioned along the Syrian border of Syria and northern Samaria.

According to the spokesperson, the entire "Netzah Israel" battalion serves in the reserves and has been operating for 90 days in the areas of Jenin, participating in dozens of operations and elimination of terrorists.

Army sees a rise in haredi enlistment during war

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has seen a rise in haredi enlistment. On October 21, the IDF spokesperson disclosed that since the beginning of the war, the army had received 2000 applications from members of the haredi community who wished to enlist in the IDF.

A recent study by the Tatia haredi think-tank has shown that 68% of haredim approve of enlistment to the army while 60% maintain that their community should contribute to the country in general and the war effort in particular.

Zvika Klein contributed to this article.