Germany, Hungary issue passports to Israeli hostages in Gaza - exclusive

The governments of Germany and Hungary approved citizenship via passports to Israeli hostages seized by the Hamas terrorist movement, The Jerusalem Post can exclusively reveal.

The Post has learned that some of the hostages who received German and Hungarian passports were freed in exchange for Israel’s release of convicted Palestinian terrorists and criminals.

Some of the hostages who were provided with Hungarian or German citizenship are still being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israelis who received passports have family members who were born in the central European countries.

Dual citizenship could play a role in the complex negotiations to rescue the hostages because of the intervention of foreign states seeking to protect their citizens. It is unclear when the hostages were provided with the German and Hungarian passports.

Foreign countries that issue passports to hostages in Gaza could provide a layer of protection to the victims. Take the example of Sweden in 2018, in which the Scandinavian nation awarded citizenship to the Iranian hostage Ahmadreza Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Israel, Germany, Hungary all declined to comment

Djalali was arrested in 2016 in Iran and later convicted of espionage, in what was widely condemned as a show trial. He has not been executed and it is unclear if his Swedish citizenship is impeding Tehran’s desire to execute him.

On November 8, Hamas was holding hostages from at least 28 countries.

When asked about European countries awarding Israelis passports, a spokesman for Israel’s foreign ministry told the Post “We will not comment on this.”

The German foreign ministry declined to comment. Hungary’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Post press query.

In late October, Fox News Digital reported about American organizations that urged Germany, Austria, and the United States to issue passports to hostages.

Yigal Carmon, the president and founder of the Washington, D.C.-based Middle East Media Research Institute, told Fox News Digital concerning Austria and Germany, "They should do what Raoul Wallenberg and others did during WW2. Now it is the time that the governments should be Wallenberg and save Jews because Hamas said they will only release hostages with double citizenships."

Wallenberg was a Swedish diplomat who saved the lives of at least 20,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. Wallenberg issued "protective passports" to the Jews who were identified as Swedish subjects to be repatriated.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the New York City-based Anti-Defamation League (ADL), told Fox News Digital at the time "The idea of issuing emergency citizenship and passports to hostages is not just a good idea for Germany and Austria, but is one that other nations, including the United States, should explore immediately. It is a moral imperative to utilize every tool in the toolbox to get these hostages out of the hands of Hamas terrorists and to safety."

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global social action at the SWC, told Fox News Digital, "Every effort must be made to release innocent Israelis taken captive by Hamas. While the European Union meets to discuss the so-called humanitarian pause, Germany and Austria should work to strengthen their show of support for Israel and grant dual citizenship as soon as possible."

The Wiesenthal Center, which was named after the legendary Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal, wrote that the terrorist group Hamas "announced they will deal separately with Israelis who have joint citizenship."