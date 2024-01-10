Blinken optimistic about hostage deal, amid reports of Qatari proposal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was optimistic about the possibility of a hostage deal amid reports that Qatar had placed a new proposal on the table that would include exiling Hamas leadership and an IDF withdrawal from the enclave.

“As you know, we succeeded before in the midst of this conflict and getting more than 100 hostages out,” Blinken said in an interview with NBC tapped on Tuesday.

“And it’s my belief that they [Hamas] can and will engage on this. And that’s something we’re intensely focused on with Qatar and with Egypt.”

He spoke after a stop in Qatar en route to Israel and before his expected arrival in Egypt later on Thursday.

The US has worked with Qatar and Egypt to mediate a deal for the release of the 136 captives seized during the Hamas-led attack on October 7 and held since then in Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in the Muqata'a, in Ramallah in the West Bank on January 10, 2024 (credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/Pool via REUTERS)

War cabinet to meet Wednesday night to discuss 'Day After' in Gaza

A limited hostage deal in November saw the release of 105 captives. Another five were freed independently and the bodies of eleven captives have been recovered. Six of those held are believed to be dual Israeli-American citizens but the US has said it is committed to securing the freedom of all the captives.

While in Israel on Tuesday, Blinken met with some of the families of the hostages and well as a number of captives who had been released in November, in exchange for a weeklong pause in the war. Advertisement

“We're intensely engaged exactly in-- in that effort now to renew-- the-- the pauses and the release of hostages,” Blinken told NBC.

“And this is, from the President on down-- of singular importance to us. And that's-- that's what I shared with the-- with the families.

“Look, the hard-- the hard part is-- the enemy gets a vote, Hamas. And so, we're doing everything we possibly can, working of course with-- with the Israelis. Working with Qatar. Working with Egypt, countries that have relationships of one kind or another with Hamas, to put this back on track-- to continue getting hostages home. That's really my number one priority, number one responsibility in this job.”

The war cabinet was expected to meet Wednesday night to discuss the Day After plans for Gaza as well as the hostage situation. According to media reports Mossad Chief David Barnea will participate in the meeting that will deal with the Qatar proposal.

Hamas has insisted that any deal to free the hostages must include a permanent cease-fire. Israel has insisted that it won’t end the war until it has completely defeated Hamas and has sought to assassinate its leaders. It has also insisted that the IDF must control security in Gaza after the war to prevent Hamas or any other terror entity from threatening Israel.

Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) issued a public message to the hostages, stating that their return had to take precedence over any military goal. “We are doing everything so that you return to your loved ones who never stop fighting for you.”

The families of the hostages have warned that every day of captivity endangers the lives of those held in Gaza and makes it less likely they will return. Among the captives are elderly Israelis in need of medical attention as well as younger hostages who are wounded.

As Israel stands to mark 100 days since the captives were seized, the families said that this is one anniversary that should never reached.

They demanded that “the war cabinet approve any deal that will lead to the release of the captives,” they said, adding that with every day that passes, their conditions deteriorate.