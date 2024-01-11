IDF continues battles in Al-Maghazi and Khan Yunis

As IDF soldiers continued operations in central Gaza, several terrorists were identified and killed by air strikes and live fire in the region on Wednesday, the IDF spokesperson unit reported.

According to the statement, the IDF carried out intense operations in Al-Maghazi and Khan Yunis on Wednesday.

In one operation, Golani soldiers identified an armed terrorist cell and eliminated it as the terrorists were exiting a tunnel. The IDF located them using aerial surveillance and were eliminated with an airstrike.

Weapons were found in the family home of a terrorist

The three terrorists exiting the tunnel were carrying AK-47s. In the operation, the IDF soldiers located weapons in the family home of one of the terrorists.

In another operation in the area of Al-Maghazi, troops identified eight terrorists who were heading in the direction of a school known to be used for terrorist activities. These terrorists were killed by precise sniper fire. Weapons located by IDF troops in Al-Maghazi, January 10 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the area of Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified three terrorists exiting a compound filled with weapons. This terrorist cell was eliminated using an airstrike.

Also in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers identified two terrorists placing an explosive device on the ground, and killed them on the spot.

Later on, two more terrorists were identified entering a compound. One went up on a rooftop in order to scout IDF troops. Both terrorists were killed in airstrikes.

In another operation in Khan Yunis, following anti-tank missiles fired at IDF troops, the troops struck the terrorist infrastructure from which the missiles were fired.