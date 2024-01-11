THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – The International Court of Justice in the Hague (ICJ) opened Thursday morning its deliberations on the complaint submitted on Dec. 29 by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide.

South Africa said Israel is subjecting the Palestinian people to apartheid and genocidal acts, at the opening of hearings in a case it brought against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

"South Africa contends that Israel has transgressed Article Two of the (Genocide) convention, committing acts that fall within the definition of genocide. The actions show a systematic pattern of conduct from which genocide can be inferred," Adila Hassim, advocate of the high court of South Africa, said. Exceptionally, 100 journalists were allowed into the building, with dozens of TV crews covering the two opposing demonstrations gathered in front of the court well before the hearing started and despite the very cold weather in the Dutch capital. Pro-Israel protest outside the Hague ahead of Israel's genocide hearing brought by South Africa, January 11, 2024 (credit: ARSEN OSTROVSKY)

Pro-Palestinian demonstration meets pro-Israel

Security has been beefed up across the city since Wednesday, especially in front of the ICJ, where hundreds of police officers on foot, vehicles, and horses are keeping apart the two opposing demonstrations.

Thousands of people marched in the Hague in support of Israel, with family members of hostages held in Gaza leading the rally. Director of the Digital Diplomacy Bureau at the Israeli Foreign Ministry David Saranga, who is also marching, told The Jerusalem Post that buses from across Holland brought earlier this morning to the Hague the demonstrators, who are carrying pictures of the kidnapped and also of Israelis murdered on Oct. 7. The march was organized by the Christian for Israel and Christians in Defense of Israel groups, alongside local and European Jewish organizations.

An anti-Israel demonstration gathered across the street from the Israelis. Demonstrators carried signs such as ‘’banal evil,’’ or ‘’stop the killing in Gaza,’’ and waved the Palestinian flag.