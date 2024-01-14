Soldiers of the IDF's Kfir Brigade are continuing to fight in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and discovered caches of explosives, warheads for missiles and rockets, Kalashnikovs, grenades, and uniforms of Hamas Nukhba terrorists.

Last week, while inspecting a structure used by Hamas for terrorist activity, the soldiers encountered a terrorist at close range who was moving towards them. The soldiers returned fire, and in the exchange of fire one soldier, the late Sgt. Roi Tal, was killed.

Tal was 19 years old and from Kfar Yehoshua. "Over the course of the last few weeks, the forces of the brigade hit and exposed quite a few terrorist infrastructures, including underground infrastructures, houses, and ammunition," said the deputy commander of the brigade, Lt.-Col. Guy. "We had quite a few encounters with Hamas terrorists; we hit them hard, and we eliminated them."