Israel-Hamas War: 9,000 Hamas terrorists killed so far in Gaza, IDF says

The IDF on Sunday published an extensive update on statistics related to the war to date.

Among the numbers was that the IDF has killed around 9,000 Hamas terrorists to date during the invasion of Gaza. Two out of Hamas's five brigade-level commanders have been killed.

19 battalion-level commanders have been killed, relating to 24 battalions, but some of those include replacements from the same battalion.

Israeli, terror casualties in the North

Around 170 Hezbollah and Hamas-affiliated terrorists have been killed in the North. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip on January 14, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

It has also arrested 2,300, who have been interrogated by IDF Unit 504.

In addition, there have been a total of 30,000 IDF attacks on Gaza and around 750 on Hezbollah or other terrorists in the North.

522 IDF soldiers have been killed since October 7, 188 of them since the invasion started.

2,536 total IDF soldiers have been wounded. 1,476 have been lightly wounded, 672 moderately, and 388 seriously.

The IDF said that around 9,000 rockets have crossed into Israeli airspace from Gaza, while around 2,000 rockets fired by Hamas did not make it into Israel.

Besides Hamas, another around 2,000 rockets or anti-tank missiles have crossed into Israel from Hezbollah and another 30 or so from Syria.

The IDF has conducted 79,000 direct evacuation phone calls to Palestinians who did not evacuate when it had already dropped approximately 7.2 million leaflets, sent 13.7 evacuation warning text messages and also 15 million recorded evacuation messages.

The IDf has facilitated the transfer of 7,653 trucks carrying humanitarian aid that were inspected at the Nitzana and Rafiah crossings carrying 137,920 tons of cargo.

More specifically, the cargo has included: 3,950 food trucks with 82,330 tons of food and 1,151 trucks of shelter supplies with 16,630 tons of the supplies.

The cargo has also included 1,007 trucks of medical supplies with 11,510 tons, 863 trucks of water carrying 17,320 tons and another 682 miscellaneous trucks carrying 10,130 tons.

The IDF Home Front website has been visited 188 million times and its apparatus has received 552,000 telephone calls.

1,700 rocket sirens have sounded.