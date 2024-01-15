Sagiv Yehezkel, an Israeli soccer player for Turkey's Antalyaspor, scored a goal Sunday night that he dedicated to the Israeli hostages in Gaza. The dedication led to the Turkish Minister of Justice announcing his prosecution. Now, Turkey's government has opened an investigation against the player, resulting in the player's detention and questioning in Antalya.

Yehezkel dedicated his goal to the Israeli hostages, who have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza for 101 days. In response, Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that the Chief Prosecutor's Office of Antalya opened a legal investigation against Yehezkel for "public incitement of the public to hatred and hostility" - and "his support for the massacre carried out by Israel in Gaza," according to Turkish reports.

Sagiv Jehezkel denilen Siyonist köpek, Gazze soykırımının yüzüncü gününde Türkiye’de Antalyaspor forması altında İsrail’in propagandasını yaptı. Bakın bu futbola ve spora siyaset karıştırmak değil, yeşil sahaya apaçık soykırım kanı bulaştırmaktır. O gol sevinci, Gazze’de… pic.twitter.com/YPZWpKwa55 — Ersin Çelik (@ersinceliq) January 14, 2024

The player was released from his Antalyaspor contract and the team following the incident, he announced. Antalyaspor fan at Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor, December 2021 (credit: Antalyaspor/Wikimedia Commons)

"All in all, I decided to make a humanitarian gesture to the Israeli hostages in Gaza. It was important for me to point out that they have been in captivity for 100 days. I had no intention of making a provocation or expressing a position in this regard, I know the sensitivity in Turkey," Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Feedback from Israeli and Turkish politicians

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett tweeted and attacked the Turkish authorities, stating, "This is Turkey 2024. Shame on you, Turkish government." Advertisement

Welcome to Turkey’s Midnight Express. This is unbelievable. An Israeli football player, Sagiv Yehezkel, scored a goal for Antalyaspor, a Turkish team. He made a gesture “100” for the Israelis who have been held hostage by Hamas for the past 100 days. All hell broke loose:… pic.twitter.com/vjSfMGdWsG — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) January 14, 2024

Over the weekend, the chairman of the legal committee of the Turkish parliament held a press conference on the steps of the court hall in The Hague, where Israel is defending itself against charges of genocide brought by South Africa, and harshly attacked Israel. He claimed that he was certain that the "heaviest punishments" would be imposed on Israel.

However, just a short time later, he was expelled from the location by the local court officials, claiming that he could not make any statement there.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in preparation for the hearings in The Hague, also handed over materials accusing Israel of genocide.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, attacked him in response, writing: "The president of Turkey, the country that committed the Armenian genocide and thought that the world would shut up, is 'proud' today that he handed over to The Hague tribunal materials that accuse Israel of genocide. we heard you We have not forgotten the Armenian holocaust and the massacres of the Kurds. You are the destroyers of the people. We are protecting ourselves from your barbarian friends."