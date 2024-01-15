IDF: Weapons smuggling thwarted, explosives found in child's bedroom

The IDF thwarted a Hamas attempt to smuggle weapons after Division 98 forces identified terrorists loading a slew of weapons onto a truck, the IDF reported. The IAF successfully struck the truck via airstrike, both destroying the weapons and eliminating the terrorists involved.

Combat soldiers from the 7th Brigade raided Hamas operational headquarters in Khan Yunis, confiscating AK-47 rifles, pistols, grenades, and RPG missiles. The IDF also uncovered diving equipment used by Hamas naval brigades.

Also, within Khan Yunis, forces destroyed two weapons depots, striking from both ground and air alike on Sunday.

IDF combat soldiers shortly after finding a slew of weapons in a child's bedroom in Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Uncovering weapon stock in child's bedroom

Within the Hamas military buildings raided, IDF forces uncovered weapons, explosive devices, and ammunition in a closet inside the closet of a child's bedroom.

Several other terrorists were killed in a strike in northern Gaza. IDF troops directed an IAF aircraft which eliminated five terrorists.