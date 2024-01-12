IDF destroys over 700 Hamas rocket launchers since start of the war

Over 700 of Hamas’s rocket launchers have been destroyed since the beginning of the war, the IDF announced on Friday afternoon. This has limited Hamas’s launching capabilities, the IDF said, which is expected to reduce risks to civilian populations in Israel.

Many of the rockets and launchers had been located and destroyed by IDF soldiers operating within the Gaza Strip and during targeted airstrikes.

Weapons in civilian areas

The 100th Squadron, during an aerial intelligence gathering mission, identified Hamas terrorists firing from within a school and a mosque in the Gaza Strip. The squadron neutralized the launchers in both locations.

Footage of the IAF airstrikes has now been released.

IDF strike Hamas' weapons cache

In a similar situation, forces from the Golani Brigade located loaded and ready-to-launch rocket launchers that Hamas had stored within a cemetery. Again, the soldiers neutralized the weapons. Rocket launchers located by the Golani Brigade (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF stressed that Hamas endangers both Israeli and Palestinian civilian lives by indiscriminately firing rockets at Israelis from rocket launchers located inside Gazan civilian buildings, including schools, mosques and residences. In past occasions, rockets launched by Hamas within the Strip have landed on civilian Palestinian populations.