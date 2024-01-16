The IDF has succeeded in killing more Hamas terrorists and uncovered approximately 100 rocket launchers, according to an IDF statement on Tuesday.

In the Beit Lahia area, soldiers of the 401st Brigade Combat Team located about 100 rocket launchers and about 60 rockets ready for launch.

During operations to recover the rockets, the soldiers engaged dozens of Hamas terrorists and killed them. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip, January 16, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In North Shati, cooperation between the Israeli Air Force and soldiers of the 5th Brigade Combat Team, who directed an aircraft and a combat helicopter, resulted in the killing of nine terrorists.

Fighting also continued in Khan Yunis

In the Khan Yunis area, soldiers from the 7th Brigade Combat Team directed several aircraft to eliminate terrorists identified in the area, as well as a combat helicopter that destroyed an observation device.

Also, in the Khan Yunis area, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade combat team identified an armed terrorist near their location and eliminated him. Shortly after that, another terrorist was identified in the same building, who was also eliminated by tank fire from the combat team.

Footage of IDF soldiers operating in various parts of the Gaza Strip January 16, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story.