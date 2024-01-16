The Shin Bet revealed in an investigation how terrorists from the Islamic Jihad trained on Iranian soil on Tuesday.

In a joint operation in December, the IDF and the Shin Bet arrested a commander of a platoon in the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Basel Mahadi, who was subsequently brought to Israel for questioning.

Mahadi described the Islamic Jihad training while being interrogated by the Shin Bet. He explained how the terrorists went to a military-like training base in Iran, which was run by Iranian soldiers.

Between 15-20 terrorists from the Islamic Jihad from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria were on this military base.

How did they get to Iran?

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

"I went from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, where I stayed for about two weeks," Mahadi explained to the Shin Bet. "From there, I went to Syria for a few days and then to Lebanon. After two weeks, we went from Syria to Iran."

The course was 15 days long, and "it had physical fitness training and shooting training on different types of weapons," he added.

"Four days training on a Kalashnikov at a distance of 100 meters, five days at a distance of 100 to 150 meters, six days on a Dragunov (sniper rifle)," he explained further. "We practiced shooting at stones, targets, and balloons at a distance of 300 meters."