IDF commando brigade uncovers PIJ tools of terror in northern Gaza

The combat fighters of the Yiftah Brigade raided terrorist infrastructures in the Shejaia area with the aim of locating and destroying tunnel shafts belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The raid was done in cooperation with the tanks, intelligence, and combat engineering corps.

During the raid in the eastern part of the Shejaia area, they uncovered a shaft leading to a larger tunnel route and a missile launcher.

Daunting discoveries

In the northern part of Shejaia, the combat team uncovered shafts near the house of Ahmed Samara, the director of the tunnel project of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the area surrounding Samara's house, the soldiers found numerous weapons, PIJ training booklets, a blueprint of the October 7 attack, and a book by Hitler. A book by Hitler is discovered in the house of Ahmed Samarah (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During the operation to destroy the tunnels near this house, terrorists opened fire and set off a bomb inside the tunnel in an attempt to harm the IDF forces and prevent the destruction of the entire route. Luckily, fighters from the combat team noticed suspicious activity from inside the tunnel, retreated before the explosion occurred, returned fire at the terrorists, and stopped the attack.

At the end of their operations, Israeli forces destroyed the underground tunnel route, the missile launchers and the weapons that were located, and twelve buildings above said route that were used as terrorist targets, some of which were even booby-trapped.