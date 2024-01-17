In a joint operation conducted by the IDF and the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet), Bilal Nofal, a key Hamas operative responsible for interrogating individuals suspected of espionage against the terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip, was eliminated by an Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft. Nofal played a crucial role in advancing Hamas's research and development processes, and his elimination is expected to significantly impact the organization's capacity to develop and enhance its capabilities.

The operation comes in the wake of a rocket attack on the city of Netivot on Tuesday when 50 rockets were fired at the southern Israeli city. Following the attack, IDF troops successfully located the launch compound within the Gaza Strip, from which the rockets were fired.

Rocket launchers used to attack the Israeli city of Netivot, January 16, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The troops discovered three launchers, each equipped with ten barrels, some of which were loaded with rockets. The compound and the launchers were promptly destroyed by the IDF, thwarting potential future attacks.

In Khan Yunis, IDF forces identified three terrorists attempting to escape to a building after firing mortar shells at the troops. A helicopter was deployed to strike and eliminate the three terrorists.

Meanwhile, in the outskirts of Sheikh Ijlin in central Gaza, IDF troops identified and targeted two terrorists with the assistance of an IAF aircraft. The operation also led to the discovery of large quantities of weapons in the area. Advertisement

Israel strikes terror leader in Nablus

Additionally, the head of a terrorist infrastructure in Nablus was killed on Tuesday overnight in a joint operation between the IDF and the Shin Bet, the military revealed on Wednesday. During the operation in the Balata camp in Nablus, the IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of a terror cell, Amed Abdullah Abu-Shalal, who was planning to carry out a large-scale terror attack, by using an IAF aircraft.

Abdullah was responsible for carrying out numerous attacks over the last year, including the shooting attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, which wounded two Jerusalem residents.

He was also responsible for the bombing attack against IDF soldiers in October, where a soldier was wounded.