Eric Clapton releases fundraising concert for Gaza kids, ignores hostage

An online taped concert from December by legendary British rocker Eric Clapton was going online Wednesday in a benefit to raise funds for the children of Gaza, his website announced. Proceeds from tickets to the online broadcast - called ‘To Save A Child’ - will be earmarked for aid relief to Gaza, which has been the target of Israel’s war against Hamas since the October 7 massacre.

Eric Clapton played a few songs on a Fender painted in the colours of the Palestine flag during his concert in benefit of Medical Aid for Palestine, London, 8th December 2023. pic.twitter.com/xSWODdvKPs — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) December 8, 2023

Before a small audience, Clapton performs with a guitar painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag. The set included “Tears In Heaven,” “Got To Get Better In A Little While,” and George Harrison’s “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” featuring Dhani Harrison.

A new song dedicated to Gaza

During the concert, Clapton reportedly didn’t mention the more-than-130 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.The show, available in the US and UK, will be rebroadcast on Thursday in Australia and Asia.In November, Clapton released a new song accompanied by a video featuring images of extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip and pro-Palestinian protests around the world.

The song, called “Voice of a Child,” overlooks the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas, which slaughtered 1,400 victims and sparked the war.

Clapton, who has performed in Israel in the past, last year endorsed a petition denouncing the Frankfurt City Council’s decision to cancel Roger Waters’ concert, citing Waters’ antisemitic and anti-Israel statements.