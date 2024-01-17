Eric Clapton releases fundraising concert for Gaza kids, ignores hostage

Clapton performed with a guitar painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

An online taped concert from December by legendary British rocker Eric Clapton was going online Wednesday in a benefit to raise funds for the children of Gaza, his website announced. Proceeds from tickets to the online broadcast - called ‘To Save A Child’ - will be earmarked for aid relief to Gaza, which has been the target of Israel’s war against Hamas since the October 7 massacre.

Before a small audience, Clapton performs with a guitar painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag. The set included  “Tears In Heaven,” “Got To Get Better In A Little While,” and George Harrison’s “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” featuring Dhani Harrison.

A new song dedicated to Gaza

During the concert, Clapton reportedly didn’t mention the more-than-130 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.The show, available in the US and UK, will be rebroadcast on Thursday in Australia and Asia.In November, Clapton released a new song accompanied by a video featuring images of extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip and pro-Palestinian protests around the world.

The song, called “Voice of a Child,” overlooks the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas, which slaughtered 1,400 victims and sparked the war.

Clapton, who has performed in Israel in the past, last year endorsed a petition denouncing the Frankfurt City Council’s decision to cancel Roger Waters’ concert, citing Waters’ antisemitic and anti-Israel statements.



