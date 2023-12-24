Israeli forces from the 401st Brigade and the elite naval commando unit Shayetet 13 completed a raid of schools in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, uncovering hundreds of weapons hidden by Hamas inside the schools.

During the raid, several terrorists hiding in the schools were killed by Israeli forces.

Dozens of terrorists were also detained by the forces and taken into Israel for interrogation following an initial probe by the Military Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504.

Some of the weaponry found in the schools included grenades, rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), explosive devices, and technology used for communication.

Weapons found in a Gaza City school by the IDF's Shayetet 13, December 24, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF troops, including Air Force and Navy units, attacked 200 targets in the Gaza Strip over the course of Saturday, according to the IDF Spokespersons Unit. IDF soldiers operate in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood on December 24, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF killed nearly 8,000 Palestinian terrorists in Gaza war

IDF forces remained in the Gaza Strip, continuing their attack. The IDF has killed close to 8,000 Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip since October 7, and the subsequent launch of Operation Swords of Iron, Gen. Eliezer Toledano told the cabinet, which convened in Jerusalem on Sunday.

According to Toledano, 7,842 terrorists have been killed in fighting since October 7. He said this figure was drawn based on accounts of targeted strikes and battlefield tallies.