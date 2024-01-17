Iran's Revolutionary Guards struck two Israel-linked vessels in the Indian Ocean on January 4, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported on Wednesday.

According to the Lebanese report, the maritime attack was carried out in response to the alleged targeted killing of former Hamas deputy leader in Beirut, Saleh al-Arouri.

The two ships targeted by the IRGC were the Liberian-flagged CHEM CILICON, owned by ACE Maritime Services, and the Singaporean-flagged PACIFIC GUL, owned by Eastern.

As per the report, one of the ships was attacked off the Maldive coast, while the other was targeted only 200 miles off the Indian coast. Warships attend a joint naval exercise of the Iranian, Chinese and Russian navies in the northern Indian Ocean January 19, 2022 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

India holding talks with Iran about Red Sea attacks

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that India is holding diplomatic talks with Iran and taking other measures to help shield its exporters from the impact of attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen.

The attacks have slowed trade between Asia and Europe, disrupting supply chains. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and have threatened to expand the attacks to include U.S. ships as the war between Israel and the militant Hamas group rages for a fourth month.

Reuters contributed to this report.