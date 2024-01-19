Combat soldiers of the IDF's 7th Armored Brigade are targeting Hamas terrorist infrastructures and discovering underground tunnels in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza, the military announced Friday.

As part of an ongoing operation, the soldiers targeted a Hamas military post, which served as a training camp for the Khan Yunis Brigade of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and was a meeting place for senior Hamas officials.

Nearby, soldiers also discovered tunnel openings, dozens of rocket launchers, military combat equipment, and a training facility with life-size models of Israeli tanks and military vehicles. The equipment was destroyed by the forces. Hamas training camp, Khan Yunis, Gaza, January 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF hits Islamic Jihad propaganda leader

Earlier on Friday, the IDF announced that the Deputy Head of Propaganda for Palestinian Islamic Jihad Wael Makin Abdallah Abu-Fanounah was targeted and killed in an airstrike on Thursday. Fanounah was originally arrested in Israel on December 12, 1989, and was sentenced to three life sentences for his terrorist activities, but was released in 2011 as part of the Gilad Schalit prisoner deal. Advertisement

Fanounah then served as deputy to Khalil al-Hayya, the Northern Gaza Strip Commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Since 2017, before assuming his role as deputy head of the organization's Propaganda Unit, Fanounah was responsible for producing terror videos related to rocket attacks on Israeli territory and creating and disseminating documentation of Israeli captives as part of the psychological warfare conducted by terror groups in Gaza against Israeli residents.