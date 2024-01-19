Israel-Hamas War: IDF troop succumbs to wounds, Gaza fighting rages
Netanyahu: IDF will carry on until 'total victory' in Gaza • Hostage families call for war's end, immediate release of hostages
US, Biden increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu over Gaza war - analysis
President Joe Biden and his officials are becoming increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition for not responding to the US's requests.
Signs of tension between the United States and Israel are continuing to grow, with reports suggesting that US President Joe Biden is "running out" of patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The friction is reportedly serious. One US news outlet quoted several US officials with direct knowledge of the issue saying that the two leaders have not spoken to each other since December 20, when Biden abruptly ended their phone call with the words, "This conversation is over."
Biden and other senior US officials are reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu and his far-right government coalition for not responding positively to the Biden Administration's recent requests over the war in the Gaza Strip. This became obvious after Secretary of State Antony Blinken's most recent visit to the region.
US: Netanyahu 'unappreciative' of Biden's support
A US State Department official told The Media Line that the US is trying to portray a positive image and keep clear public support for Israel, but the White House is furious with Netanyahu, calling him "unappreciative" of Biden's efforts and unconditional support.
The official said that Blinken had hit a wall and was scrambling to find a way to deal with Netanyahu and his government.
"Biden gave Netanyahu a lot of credit. Of course, he gave Israel a lot of credit. And Israel really appreciates him. Some people felt that Biden, and not Netanyahu, saved Israel, and I’m not sure that they are wrong," Gideon Rahat, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, told The Media Line.
Bidens requests to Israel
The Biden Administration recently requested that Israel commit to a timetable and transition from its "high-intensity" military operation in Gaza to a "low-intensity" one.
Biden also requested that Israel release the Palestinian tax revenues it is withholding. Netanyahu had rejected this, caving into the demands of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is against the move.
"I think Biden has the right to ask Netanyahu to listen to him and respect him because he did quite a lot for us. At the end of the day, we make our own decisions. But we should listen to him and respect him," Rahat said.
"The Biden Administration could take several steps to pressure Israel to be more flexible, including economic pressure, as when you have war, the economy is bad," he said.
In addition to the tax revenue issue, the White House believes that Israel is not doing enough to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.
It is also disappointed by Netanyahu's unwillingness to seriously discuss post-war plans. Biden supports the idea of a revitalized Palestinian Authority playing a role in Gaza, while Netanyahu opposes this.
However, the reports of friction between the US and Israel are not as significant as some are making them out to be, international relations expert Dr. Yonatan Freeman of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem told The Media Line.
"I don't think this is serious. Many US requests have been granted, in particular entry of humanitarian aid, fuel, etc., into the Gaza Strip, as well as a modification of some of the tactics used in certain areas of Gaza," Freeman said.
Escalation in Israel's north is more important
He said that a more important issue is the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, and the US concern that the fighting has spread outside the border area.
"The more tricky element involves Israeli responses to Hezbollah activity in northern Israel and the [US] wish that Israel not expand its response. It remains to be seen how long Israel will be able to restrain itself in the face of Hezbollah expanding its attacks," Freeman said.
Ziad AbuZayyad, the co-founder and co-editor of the Palestine Israel Journal, told The Media Line that Netanyahu is only out for himself.
"This is Netanyahu. His first priority is himself. Nothing else is important for him, and the division within the [war] cabinet is because each one in it has his own considerations and his own agenda," AbuZayyad said.
He added that Netanyahu's behavior toward Biden should not surprise anyone.
"I think that Netanyahu used to challenge the American president traditionally. He did it when [Barack] Obama was the president, and he [Netanyahu] went and gave a speech [about Iran] at the joint session in Congress, in spite of Obama’s opposition," he said.
"President Biden can be angry, and he can say whatever he wants, but he has no leverage over Netanyahu, especially now that we are going into an election season."
Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that he backs a role for the PA in the future of Gaza, and also supports transferring withheld tax funds to the PA, as well as allowing Palestinian workers from the West Bank to re-enter Israel, saying a strong Palestinian government would support Israel’s war goals.
These issues have been especially contentious for the hard-right flank of Netanyahu’s coalition.
Ultimately, Netanyahu's strategies may come down to political calculation. Judging by the fall in his approval ratings in polls since the war began on Oct. 7, Netanyahu has no option but to plow on in the hope of regaining the mantle of "Mr. Security" and saving his job by eliminating Hamas.
However, Biden, a friend of Israel but not of Netanyahu, has his own calculations to make. This is an election year in the US, and Biden is facing an internal backlash as a result of his support for Israel's war in Gaza.
Many in the Arab world view Biden’s approach to what has become the most divisive foreign policy crisis of his presidency as controversial and uneven. There are accusations that the president is jeopardizing US ties in the region.
"Let's give Biden a lot of credit for his patience. Whether Israel can live without the United States, not at all. It's an illusion," Rahat said.
Netanyahu's Likud continues to fall below Gantz's National Unity - poll
Despite an additional mandate for Ben-Gvir, the coalition is not strengthening, and it only won 44 mandates, compared to 66 for opposition parties.
Against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War in Gaza and the sense of a slowdown in the confrontation with Hamas, combined with a lack of clarity in the Hezbollah conflict in the north, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir continues to strengthen as his Otzma Yehudit Party reached its peak since the last Knesset elections, receiving 9 mandates in the latest Maariv poll.
Despite the positive news for Otzma Yehudit, the picture is not improving for the governing coalition, which received only 44 mandates, compared to 71 for the opposition bloc, not including Minister Gideon Saar's New Hope Party. The survey also revealed that Likud remains at a low of 16 mandates, and United Torah Judaism would also suffer losses if elections were held today.
In response to the question, "If new elections were held for the Knesset today, who would you vote for?" the answers were: The National Unity camp – 39 mandates (39 in the previous survey), Likud – 16 (16), Yesh Atid – 13 (13), Yisrael Beyteinu – 10 (10), Shas – 9 (9), Otzma Yehudit – 9 (8), United Torah Judaism – 6 (7), New Hope – 5 (5), Ra'am – 5 (5), Meretz – 4 (4), Religious Zionist Party – 4 (4).
Balad (1.8%) and the Labor Party (1.4%) continue to be below the electoral threshold.
Who is more suitable for prime minister?
In response to another question, "Who, out of incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz, is more suitable to be the prime minister of Israel?" the answers were: Gantz – 50% (51% in the previous survey), Netanyahu – 31% (29% in the previous survey).
Another 19% answered – don't know. The breakdown shows that among Likud voters, Netanyahu received 62%, compared to 22% for Gantz and 16% who answered – don't know. In the National Unity camp, Gantz received 91%, Netanyahu 1%, and 8% answered that they don't know. In the Yesh Atid voters' battle, Gantz got 85%, Netanyahu – 1%, and 14% answered that they do not know. The survey, conducted on January 17-18, included 512 respondents, representing the adult population in Israel aged 18 and above, both Jews and Arabs. The maximum sampling error stands at 4.3%.
The poll was carried out by Lahav Research, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in collaboration with Panel4All.
IDF announces death of Staff-Sgt. Ori Gerby, who succumbed to wounds in Gaza
Gerby's city, Herzilya, mourned his passing after he passed away due to his wounds.
The IDF announced on Friday that Staff-Sgt. Ori Gerby, 20, from Herzliya, has died from wounds he sustained on Wednesday in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.
He was a combat soldier in the Givati Brigade. Gerby's death brings the number of slain troops in the IDF's ground operation against the Hamas terror organization to 194 fallen soldiers.
Gerby's city, Herzilya, mourned his passing after he passed away due to his wounds after two days of treatment in the hospital.
Herzliya, a city in mourning
Herzliya Mayor Moshe Padlon shared condolences after the announcement of the soldier's death.
"The city of Herzliya is in pain and will mourn the death of Sgt. Ory Gerby, the hero, a resident of the city," Padlon said. "Uri fought for the country he loved so much, and the pain is unbearable. We hug the family members and share in their grief. May his memory be blessed."
Gerby is expected to be laid to rest at a military cemetery in Herzliya at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Netanyahu: There will be a PA-run Palestinian state without me
This conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is not about the absence of a Palestinian state, but about the existence of the Jewish state, he said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked his political future with the prevention of a Palestinian Authority-run Palestinian state, precisely as the Biden administration has been pressuring Israel to return to a two-state diplomatic process.
“I can say something about what they call the day after Netanyahu. I do not love to speak of myself in the third person. But those who speak of the day after Netanyahu are talking about the creation of a Palestinian state led by the Palestinian Authority,” the Prime Minister told reporters during a press briefing in Tel Aviv.
This conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is not about the absence of a Palestinian state, but about the existence of the Jewish state, he said.
Netanyahu at odds with the Biden administration
Netanyahu’s words put him at odds with the Biden administration, which has been Israel’s main ally in its war against Hamas.
He spoke amid speculation about increased tension between him and US President Joe Biden about the day after plans for Gaza, with the US renewing its drive for a Saudi normalization deal. This time around, the deal would more clearly include an Israeli agreement to Palestinian statehood.
Reporters have noted that it’s been several weeks since the two have spoken, even though they have been in close contact since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.
NBC reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration sought to circumvent Netanyahu by working to lay the groundwork for the day-after solutions through other Israeli politicians and civic society leaders.
All seven protestors detained by Israeli police released - report
The seven protesters who were detained for questioning on Thursday, among whom were relatives of hostages, were released by the police on Friday, according to reports by Israeli media.Go to the full article >>
Former Al Jazeera journalist: The region needs Israel’s help
Al-Ameri described how he slowly began to develop an understanding of the agendas and tendencies at the channel – as well as the dictations issued from above.
When asked if he understood he was being interviewed for an Israeli newspaper, Adnan Al-Ameri, a Yemeni-British journalist, wasn’t the least bit worried. “So be it. I’ll speak my mind however and wherever I need to.”
The ex-journalist for Al Jazeera of southern Yemeni descent spoke to The Jerusalem Post from London, where he has lived for the past several years, working as a freelance journalist and publicist.
He was born four decades ago in Warrington, England to parents who emigrated from Yemen, or, as he put it, “from Aden, in South Arabia.”
One year later the family decided to head back home to Aden, where he spent the next 14 years of his childhood.
They then moved all around the Gulf following his father’s work.
Al-Ameri studied journalism at the October 6 University in Cairo, then returned to London and worked as a producer for the Arab News Network (ANN), an Arabic-speaking channel set up by Assad regime opponent – and first cousin of Bashar Assad – Siwar al-Assad.
Following his short experience in London, Al-Ameri moved on to Doha to work for the media gargantuan and Qatari mouthpiece, Al Jazeera; more specifically, at their children and youth channel, JeemTV.
“I presented and produced shows about technology and other subjects. I didn’t even begin to grasp anything about the political aspect of the channel.”
Broadcasting in the name of the Sheikh
Al-Ameri described the first period of his work for the Qatari mouthpiece as uneventful – “but then everything changed when all the problems in the Gulf began.”
By this, he was referencing major and interconnected events which took place in the Gulf during the mid-2010’s; namely the military operations against the Houthis in Yemen led by a coalition of Gulf states, the Yemeni civil war, and the excommunication of Qatar by the other Gulf nations.
“One day the producers asked me to transfer from the children’s channel and become a news anchor for the main TV station. I refused politely at first, and then they started exerting pressure in all kinds of ways.”
Why was it so important for the Qatari media group to move Al-Ameri to the main channel? It’s not implausible to assume that Al-Ameri would have constituted a fine token for Qatar’s pedestal. In the civil war, the southern part of
Yemen was aligned with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who led the boycott on Qatar. Therefore, a southern Yemeni who broadcasted in Qatar’s name could have been perceived as an asset for the forcefully secluded nation.
“When you work for their news channel, they need you to promote their Muslim Brotherhood agendas, and if you’re not there ideologically, they’ll make sure to buy you off.
“But regardless of the temptations they tried to offer – and there were many – I still said no. Eventually, they turned from luring techniques to applying different methods of pressure, which I won’t mention here. With all my family and friends in the south [of Yemen], it all started to get to me, and I was starting to feel unsafe at my workplace.”
Al-Ameri described how he slowly began to develop an understanding of the agendas and tendencies at the channel – as well as the dictations issued from above.
“There’s a lot of propaganda going around there, much of it dictated by the regime itself. Ahmad Alyafei, the executive director, even had a direct telephone line to the Amiri Diwan (the sheikh’s main executive office). I witnessed several times how anchors would meet for lunch, and they were told to tweet this or say that.”
As for his former co-workers, he added: “Much of the staff there are of Palestinian descent. Of course, they’re all aligned with Hamas. No Fatah loyalists are to be found there, nor anyone who doesn’t affiliate with Hamas or Qatar’s agendas.”
Later, full of insights about his work for a widely censored media, Al-Ameri left Qatar and returned to the UK.
The gospel of the South
The southern part of the Arabian Peninsula is a poverty-stricken area, torn by civil war, in what appears to be a vast battlefield for proxy wars between traces of Iranian, Qatari, and Saudi Emirati influences.
The country internationally recognized as Yemen is currently split between the northern part with its capital in Sana’a, where a Houthi-led government is in alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood party Al-Islah (notedly, the Houthis are Iranian-backed Shia, whereas the Muslim Brotherhood is Sunni), while the southern part is claimed by a Saudi Arabia and an UAE-backed independentist faction, eager to proclaim its statehood of South Arabia, with Aden, the important port city as its capital.
If this partition of Yemen to north and south sounds familiar, it may be because a similar one existed from the mid 1960’s and up until the Yemeni unification in 1990 between the northern Nasserist Yemen Arab Republic, and the southern Communist People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen, albeit for different ideological reasons.
As a native of Aden, Al-Ameri said he views himself as an unofficial ambassador of the independent South Arabia, with a mission to use his platforms to carry the voice of this forgotten cause worldwide.
“The government in Sana’a claims the entirety of the land, including our own areas – while we only strive for self-rule and independence in the south. We have no claims up north. It only goes to show who really is the aggressor.”
Al-Ameri also stressed the ideological differences between the north and the south. “Look at the Houthi slogan for instance. It openly says, after wishing death to America and Israel, ‘a curse upon the Jews.’ This is racist rhetoric – from a formal form of government! You won’t find much of that in the south.”
Indeed, he added, as a port city open to the world which also underwent a period of British rule, Aden was always more cosmopolitan and inclusive than its northern inland counterparts.
As for the current war in Gaza, Al-Ameri explained that local Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated actors and the Houthis have now begun to speak with one voice, both praising the Iranian-backed attacks against cargo ships and the disruption of global commerce in the Red Sea.
Here too, just like in the case of Hamas as a Sunni Muslim Brotherhood branch guided by the Shia Islamic Republic of Iran, a notable collaboration of the Qatari and Iranian axes is present.
“Al Jazeera also started to show support for the Houthis and their attacks,” he emphasized, urging Israel to join the maritime fight in the Red Sea. “Just as these two opposing axes can collaborate at the convergence of their interests – so too Israel must seize the moment and join forces with allies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and lend us a hand in securing the Red Sea.”
Al-Ameri doesn’t hide the challenges his people face in the South. “What is needed is maritime support. The south can benefit from Israel’s knowledge and capabilities. We have brave fighters and we’re at a tactical advantage, as we have shown the Houthis in our past campaigns. But we’ve never had the chance to train at sea, which is something in which Israel has much experience. And if Israel joins openly – this could be a game changer.”
Al-Ameri isn’t hesitant to discuss an alliance between Israel and an Arab force in Yemen openly.
“Let me reassure you that though people may have their prejudices, they’re also very intrigued,” Al-Ameri explains calmly. “They know that our own allies see in Israel a potential ally and we trust them wholeheartedly. Even during the war there were videos circulating online showing people from the South tearing away billboards in support of Gaza.”
“I have a dream of visiting Israel, maybe even through a formal invitation,” he allows himself to drift away. “I want to host a Twitter Space from Tel Aviv, document everything I see for the eyes of our youth, showcase to the youth of South Arabia that Israelis are human just like us, that they live and work like us, that they have cafes and tourism and all. This would make an immense impact and fill their hearts with hope for a better future.”
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 132 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says