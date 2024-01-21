If anyone is lost about what the future holds for the Israel-Hezbollah conflict - don’t feel bad.

The constant threats, varying verbiage and voluminous number of attacks back and forth are extremely difficult to cut through and understand.

However, after multiple recent visits to the North, briefings with top officials, discussions with rank-and-file soldiers, and checking in with other key sources, The Jerusalem Post can “translate” and separate the key developments from less crucial ones.

Neither side is interested in general war

First of all, despite a rise in threats from both the Israeli and Hezbollah sides, neither side is actually angling to open up a much larger general war anytime soon.

This sounds counterintuitive after days in which multiple top Israeli officials said that Israel and Hezbollah are closer to conflict than ever, and where Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah has himself rattled his saber more loudly in each speech. AN IDF soldier stands near the Israel-Lebanon border as a mobile artillery unit fires toward Hezbollah targets, on Monday. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

But if you compare Israeli and Hezbollah statements from several weeks ago, they were not that different.

Most of it is a smokescreen for each side to try to gain the upper hand in the competition for who is perceived as winning so far and who will be able to declare victory whenever the conflict ends.

Actions louder than words

However, there are some actions and facts which matter far more than the words.

In the last month or so and even more in recent weeks, the IDF has attacked close to 15 villages which Hezbollah was using for cover to fire on Israel’s North.

During the middle of last week, the IDF significantly upped its level of attack when it fired on Hezbollah fighters and positions at the Wadi Saluki Village dozens of times in a matter of hours.

Until then, the IDF had mostly done much smaller scale attacks on the villages, and this was after months where the IDF had not struck the villages at all, and had only been willing to attack Hezbollah rocket crews in open areas.

This shift has hurt Hezbollah, recalibrated its calculations of how it will try to prolong its firing on Israel and is much more important than any verbiage.

The result has been that the IDF as of around a month ago had pushed about 50% of Hezbollah’s 6,000 Radwan forces back from the border with Israel, and that percentage is now closer to 75%, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The Post also understands that the IDF has been even more successful in destroying Hezbollah’s watchtowers on the border, destroying or damaging between 80-95% depending on what one considers damaged versus destroyed.

Besides that grand scale of military actions which are changing the playing field, the IDF admitted to assassinating Hezbollah drone chief Ali Hussein Bergi and the terror group has accused Jerusalem of killing Hezbollah’s Radwan chief Wissam al-Tawil.

These did not change the playing field on the ground as much, but were a direct hit on Nasrallah’s confidence as they made it clearer than any verbiage that the IDF was and is willing to take off the gloves even against top Hezbollah officials if the terror group crosses certain lines.

War with Hezbollah unlikely in the foreseeable future

Why then is a general war unlikely in the near future?

From Nasrallah’s perspective, he does not need a bigger war to claim victory.

He succeeded at getting around 80,000 Israelis to evacuate the North and has shown he can maintain fire on Israel for more than 100 days and counting, by firing under 3,000 times – meaning without making a dent in his arsenal of 150,000 rockets and mortars.

All he needs to do is try not to lose face too much or give up too much before a new ceasefire kicks into place.

And while he views the world differently than Westerners, he certainly prefers not having Beirut and Lebanon looking like the significantly destroyed Gaza Strip.

Israel and the IDF leadership, for their part, are highly split on what to do with Hezbollah.

All of the key political and defense officials are in favor of trying to get a diplomatic deal in which Hezbollah withdraws 100% of its Radwan forces from the border with Israel if possible, with war only as a second choice.

But some in the IDF think that a firm ultimatum and deadline should be given to Hezbollah sooner than later.

Some top IDF officials who - before the war might have been leaning more aggressively to want to attack Hezbollah sooner with a preemptive strike to start what they viewed as an inevitable conflict on Israeli terms – counterintuitively now may feel more patient to wait for a later date.

If some IDF officials view Hezbollah’s actions injecting itself into the war between Israel and Hamas and the more than 100 days of northern residents being evacuated as an affrontery that must be corrected immediately, others believe Israel’s actions in the last month or so have altered the picture.

Having pushed back such a substantial amount of Hezbollah’s forces, they feel the chance of Hezbollah mounting an attack is the lowest it has been in years and that this also buys more time for the IDF to delay a preemptive strike to some more opportune moment in the distant future.

Still, others are terrified of what Hezbollah can do to Israel’s home front if it releases its full arsenal, even though Israel would doubtlessly “win” such a conflict in terms of killing and destroying more Hezbollah forces and infrastructure in absolute terms.

Put simply, they view Israel as less able to tolerate losses to the home front than the Lebanese terror group.

Weather also matters, and finding a big war mid-winter could hurt Israel’s ability to exploit its higher-quality military capabilities.

Finally, some do not want to start a major fight with Hezbollah until either Khan Yunis is subdued, still months away, or an even later date of Gaza itself being stabilized and beyond an immediate risk of Hamas returning to take over.

Israeli actions have both set Hezbollah back significantly but have also been tailored to be clearly limited from upsetting Hezbollah beyond a certain point.

A general war could still break out tomorrow if one side or another miscalculates and pushes the other too far.

But in the meantime, readers will get a more accurate picture by watching the actions of both sides, both what they do and what they do not do, than by the bellicose speeches which continue to repeat themselves.