During operational activities in central Gaza overnight, IDF troops of the Yiftah Brigade destroyed a group of terrorists attempting to stage an ambush on Israeli troops, the IDF said on Monday.

The IDF eliminated the terrorist force attempting the ambush in a combined ground and air counter-attack, the IDF added.

Previously, IDF troops reportedly identified another squad of terrorists advancing on the Israeli forces.

The troops subsequently destroyed the approaching threat. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, January 22, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorist squad identified, eliminated

Separately, in northern Gaza, the combat team of the 5th Brigade identified an armed terrorist squad. The combat team fired at the terrorists, eliminating one.

The remaining terrorists were targeted by an air force aircraft, which successfully destroyed the structure from which the cell was operating, the IDF concluded.