Four children left father-less as 35-year-old killed in Gaza

Warr. Ofc. (res.) Mark Kononovich, 35, from Herzliya, was killed on Monday night in a Hamas attack during which a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at multiple adjacent structures.

Kononovich was a combat soldier in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, when he was killed.

He leaves behind a wife, Orel, and four children.

Kononovich's friends and family

"Not many people can be called friend," Micha Belsky, a close friend of Kononovich, wrote on social media. "You are a friend, brother.

"You knew you were a friend... Nastya and I love you. We will support Orel and the children as much as possible."

Kononovich's parents live in northern Israel, in Carmiel, and are receiving support from the municipality's Welfare Administration at this time.