Reserve Major Rafael Elias Mosheyoff from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, is one of the 21 soldiers who were killed by an anti-tank missile that hit an IDF force in Al-Ma'azi in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as during the collapsing of buildings. David Sianov, the father-in-law of 33-year-old Mosheyoff, told Walla! "I haven't seen him for more than three months."

He recounted, "He described how hard they work there, but they are content. Their intention was only to demolish a few houses; they placed explosives, but then a terrorist came and detonated these explosives on our children."

Sianov expressed his sorrow, "It's deeply saddening for us. It seems that grief doesn't spare anyone. He and his wife, Hadassah, had recently completed their studies at the Technion and began their careers. Just a year ago, their son, Gary, was born."

He was a fighter in Battalion 6261.

'Salt of the earth'

On Tuesday, Sianov, Mosheyoff 's father-in-law, told 103FM, "Rafael was a good guy - the salt of the earth. He served in the military, studied engineering at the Technion, finished his studies, got married, had one child, and just started working, and then this war began. They met there at the Technion," he said about how his daughter and Elias Mosheyoff met.

Mosheyoff sent a message to his father-in-law yesterday, where he wrote: "We will not leave the [Gaza] Strip until we have eliminated them all."