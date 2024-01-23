Fallen soldier Daniel Kasau Zegeye among first to enlist after Oct. 7

Warrant Officer Daniel Kasau Zegeye, aged 37, tragically became one of the 21 victims in the Gaza Strip building collapse disaster. He is mourned by his wife, Anguach, and their two children, Eitan, aged 5, and 2-year-old Lio. His loss is also deeply felt by his mother, Msaret, and his ten siblings.

A Kfar Hasidim high school graduate, Kasau served for three years as a fighter in the Givati Brigade. Following his military service, he excelled in his studies, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering.

His professional journey included a role at Tower company in Migdal HaEmek and a position at ABS company in Jerusalem, where he moved with his family two years ago. He was among the first reservists called to serve in Givati on October 8.

Commitment to lifelong Zionism

His family remembers him fondly, portraying him as a universally loved man who consistently set a positive example for his younger siblings. His brother Osher recalled, "He was a natural leader, endowed with the best qualities, including integrity and respect. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to others.

"Kasau's lifelong Zionism prompted his service in a combat unit, and he often spoke passionately about our wonderful country. His example inspired all of us. We wanted to learn like him, to dedicate ourselves to our studies. He simply infused immense motivation in us to succeed in life. He always guided us to strive for the utmost success."