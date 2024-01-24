Long-time Maccabi Tel Aviv fan killed by Hamas in building collapse

Warrant Officer Shay Biton Hayun, 40, from Zichron Ya’acov, has always been a hardcore Maccabi Tel Aviv fan.

So says Erez Yeshayahoo, a friend of the reserves soldier who was tragically killed in Gaza when Hamas forces fired a rocket-propelled grenade on multiple adjacent structures, killing 21 soldiers in the process.

Biton Hayun was serving in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261 when he was killed.

The funeral of Shay Biton Hayun

"The family requests that fans come to honor and accompany him on his last journey," Yeshayahoo said on Facebook.

The funeral is on Wednesday in Zichron Ya’acov.