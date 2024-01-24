IDF continues attack on Khan Yunis as Israeli forces encircle Gazan city

Israeli forces from the 98th Division continued their encirclement of Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the IDF said Wednesday morning.

The IDF said its forces intensified operations against Hamas in the south, killing several terror cells with sniper, tank, and aerial fire, as ground forces are aided by Israeli Air Force fighter jets.

In Khan Yunis, soldiers carried out targeted raids against terror targets in the area, striking a terror cell that planned to carry out anti-tank fire aimed at Israeli troops.

Another armed terror cell, as well as a cell that hid and attempted to carry out an ambush on Israeli forces, were taken out in aerial strikes directed by troops on the ground. Israeli forces are seen operating in the Gaza Strip, January 24, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF's new push in western Khan Yunis

On Tuesday, the IDF continued its new, major division-level push in western Khan Yunis, which it had started on Monday, maintaining the most intense fighting since early December. Between Monday and Tuesday, over 100 Hamas terrorists have already been killed in larger-than-usual organized battles, with around 50 Hamas fighters killed on Monday and a similar number on Tuesday.

The IDF called western Khan Yunis the heart of Hamas’s operations in Gaza, including areas where its top two leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, grew up.

In Gaza's central area, the IDF's Yiftach Brigade located and identified an armed spotter gathering intelligence and planning an attack on nearby Israeli forces. He was targeted with artillery fire. Advertisement

IDF targets an armed spotter in central Gaza, January 24, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story.