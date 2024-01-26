Netanyahu: Israel to defend itself from Hamas, genocide claim outrageous

Israel plans to continue to defend itself against Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the International Court of Justice gave a nod to South Africa’s genocide claim against Israel on Friday.

“Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organization,” Netanyahu said in a message from Jerusalem. He stressed that "Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people. Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself.

“The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected. The charge of genocide leveled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it,” Netanyahu said.

He noted that the 17-member tribunal issued its first statements on the case, on Friday, just two days before International Remembrance Day, an event that was marked already on Friday by the United Nations. Both events, the one marking Holocaust remembrance day and the reading out of the initial ICJ action on the genocide case, could be viewed on the UN’s web page.

Netanyahu stated, “On the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I again pledge as Prime Minister of Israel - Never Again.” He referenced the Hamas-led October 7 attack against Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and some 253 seized as hostages, of which 136 are still in captivity.

“On October 7, Hamas perpetrated the most horrific atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and it vows to repeat these atrocities again and again and again. Our war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians,” Netanyahu stated. We will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance, and to do our utmost to keep civilians out of harm's way, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields,” he said.

"We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people," Netanyahu said.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir appeared to mock the World Court on Friday after it ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians in Gaza.

"Hague shmague," the minister wrote on X. "the antisemitic court ruling in the Hague proves what has already been known: This court does not seek justice, but rather the persecution of the Jewish people.

"They were silent during the Holocaust, and today, they stepped up a level in their hypocrisy," Ben-Gvir continued. "We cannot adhere to such dangerous rulings that risk the future existence of the State of Israel, and we must continue destroying the enemy until total victory is achieved.

ICJ decision 'mocks reality'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a statement, said Israel "does not need anyone to preach morals in order to differentiate between terrorists and Gaza's civilian population.

"Those who seek justice, will not find it on leather seats in the Hague," Gallant wrote. "They will find it in the Gaza terror tunnels, where 136 hostages are bing held."

Likud MK Dan Ilouz also attacked the International Court of Justice (ICJ), writing that "The decision from The Hague mocks reality.

"Imagine a post-World War II scenario where Nazi-supporting judges, relying on statements from Nazi sympathizers like UNRWA, debate whether the United States and Britain committed genocide by freeing the world from Nazism. The true perpetrator of attempted genocide is Hamas alone," Illouz wrote.

"Asserting that Israel must adhere to international law is as redundant as telling a painter to paint. Israel respects the law and will continue to do so, rendering the court's decision meaningless, serving only to undermine Israel's political standing," the MK continued. "This lawsuit should have been dismissed at the outset."

Right-wing NGO B'Tselmo sent out a statement following the verdict, attacking the court's decision to dedicate "less than a minute" to discuss the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas.

"The hypocritical ICJ ruling is an antisemitic one, in the spirit of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion," the organization said. "As [former prime minister David] Ben-Gurion said, 'It does not matter what the Gentiles say - it matters what the Jews do.'

"We have a duty to protect Israeli citizens and bring the hostages back home."