National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been accused of playing dress-up rather than performing his ministerial duties, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir reportedly entered a police station in Jaffa in disguise earlier this week. He told officers he had been called to give evidence.

The purpose of this exercise was to check the service officers give to a regular citizen.

Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai patrol on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, November 25, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Following the minister's inspection police commanders across Tel Aviv and the Center sent messages in WhatsApp groups informing their subordinates that further inspections would be coming in the following days, according to N12.

How much free time does Ben-Gvir have?

Several officers expressed criticism of such inspections saying "How much free time does the minister have to engage in impersonation instead of managing more urgent issues?"

The National Security Minister's Office confirmed on Thursday that Ben-Gvir had carried out inspections of police stations and that more checks were to come.

In a press release, they said "Minister Ben-Gvir arrived today in the Tel Aviv district to see how citizens behave and are received at the station by the policemen. Indeed, Minister Ben-Gvir was impressed that the citizens were received in a professional, kind, and pleasant manner by the clerk and the policemen." Advertisement

The ministry also confirmed that the visits had been coordinated with the police.