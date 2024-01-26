The White House maintains its support of Israel and denounces claims of genocide following the International Court of Justice's first ruling on Friday in South Africa's application.

The administration continues to say it finds all allegations of genocide to be unfounded.

"The ruling will not change President Biden's approach to Israel," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said during a press conference at the White House on Friday.

Kirby reiterated the administration's stance against a general ceasefire, while pushing for pauses in fighting for getting aid into Gaza and to release the remaining hostages.

Kirby said Biden's call on Friday with Qatar was to continue discussions of another hostage deal.

"Hamas still poses a viable threat to Israel, which has the right and responsibility to defend itself," Kirby said.

Like the ICJ said in its ruling, Kirby said the US is also urging Israel to follow its obligation to minimize civilian casualties and assist the international community to get humanitarian assistance.

"The right number of civilian casualties is zero," Kirby said. "But there's no indication that we've seen that validates a claim of genocidal intent or action by the Israeli Defense Forces."

Kirby said the Israeli war cabinet and the IDF have been receptive to the administration's advice and counsel, which led to changes on the ground like providing safe passages from Northern Gaza to Southern Gaza and relying less on airstrikes.

Kirby deferred to the Israeli government and defense forces to speak about specifics of their operation.

"They had been receptive to a lot of the things that we wanted to see them do. It doesn't mean that we're going to see eye to eye on every aspect of the way they're prosecuting this operation, their operation," Kirby said. "They are a sovereign nation. We provide our advice and counsel and lessons learned, they have to make these decisions and they have to answer for the decisions that they're making or unmaking."

Kirby declined to address concerns regarding Biden's handling of the war impacting his chances of reelection.

"The President is concerned about Israel's right to defend itself from a legitimate terrorist. The President is concerned about the humanitarian crisis that's going on in Gaza right now," Kirby said.

Kirby acknowledged the allegations against 12 members of UNRWA who reportedly assisted Hamas on Oct. 7, saying there's cause for concern but it should not impugn the agency as a whole and the work they're doing in Gaza to save lives.

Kirby said the administration is willing to hold the agency and individuals accountable for this incident pending the outcome of the investigation.

The White House also acknowledged International Holocaust Remembrance Day

At the beginning of the press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on Saturday.

"As the President said in a statement this morning, this year our charge to remember the Holocaust is as pressing as ever, in the wake of the evil attacks by Hamas terrorists on the people of Israel, which amounted to the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust," Jean-Pierre said.

"We must continue to call out Holocaust denialism and efforts to minimize the horrors that Hamas perpetrated perpetrated on October 7, including the horrific use of rape and sexual violence to terrorize victims," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre said Biden will continue to stand up to antisemitism and hate-fueled violence at home and abroad.

"This is our charge to ensure we cannot continue to say never again," Jean-Pierre said.