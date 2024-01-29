Are Palestinians holding anti-Hamas protests across the Gaza Strip?

The current wave of videos started with a low-quality clip filmed at nighttime sometime last week, presumably from an area of evacuees in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where crowds could be heard chanting “The people want the fall of Hamas!”

However, the low quality, bad visibility, and exceptionally rare message conveyed by the masses led some to discard it as “fabricated Zionist propaganda”.

Nevertheless, more and more similar videos began to appear, and these were far more difficult to refute. The next piece of footage published five days ago in Gazan groups, further propagated by IDF Spokesman in Arabic Avichai Adraee, showed a spontaneous demonstration of mainly children in one of the evacuee centers in the southern Gaza Strip, where demonstrators chanted “We want to go back to back Beit Lahya, we want to go back to Shati, we want to go back to Jabalia!,” all of which are neighborhoods located in the largely evacuated northern part of the Gaza Strip.

قادة #دواعش_حماس وفي مقدمتهم السنوار، استمعوا إلى صرخات شعبكم أطفالكم ونسائكم الذين خرجوا في هذه التظاهرة العفوية داخل مستشفى شهداء الأقصى بدير البلح ويعبرون عن سخطهم من الوضع الذي دفعتم غزة اليه ويطالبونكم بإعادة المختطفين الإسرائيليين إلى ديارهم لتتوقف الحرب. هل ستصل هذه… pic.twitter.com/u7Ewugab18 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 24, 2024

One sign held during this spontaneous demonstration drew special attention, as it read “yes to handing over the prisoners,” clearly referring to the 136 Israeli hostages held by Hamas and other terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip. The sign stirred up a virtual storm, with many showing their disdain towards the message, and leading some to suggest that it referred in fact to the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails – ignoring the clear formulation of “handing over” prisoners, rather than “releasing” them. Several commenters tried to discard the message not as carrying any meaning, claiming that the event was led by children who can barely read and write; while others remarked that they should not be judged by outsiders who do not go through what they had to endure so far.

However, this was not the only video of a grassroots demonstration. A second video soon sprung up, portraying another spontaneous rally of evacuees marching with white flags and empty water jugs calling “We want peace, we want peace!” In a Palestinian group, one member answered a comment which asked, “Who exactly do they want to make peace with?” by replying that “these people suffer so much that they would make peace with Satan to stop their suffering”.

״بدنا سلام بدنا سلام" سكان غزة يطالبون حماس التي وزعت عليهم الحلويات في السابع من أكتوبر بوقف الحرب التي فرضوها عليهم…مواصلة الحرب من قبل حماس تضر أولا وأخيرا بالغزيين أنفسهم. لو اكترثت حماس بالغزيين لكانت توقف الحرب وتعيد المختطفين الإسرائيليين قادة #دواعش_حماس وفي… pic.twitter.com/8K4ehnAy9e — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 25, 2024

Then came a third video which was also promoted by Adraee showing a gathering of hundreds of citizens of Khan Younis on their way to the southern humanitarian area, presumably shouting here as well “The people want the fall of Hamas!”

#عاجل "الشعب يريد اسقاط حماس" - جماهير غفيرة من سكان غزة ينتقلون من خانيونس عبر الممر الإنساني الآمن ويهتفون - "الشعب يريد إسقاط حماسالممر الإنساني الآمن الذي تم افتتاحه في الأيام الأخيرة غرب خان يونس لسكان غزة يتيح التحرك غربًا إلى المنطقة الإنسانية في المواصي. وفتح جيش… pic.twitter.com/2vwIV9tTC0 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 27, 2024

And then a fourth one appeared, showing Gazan citizens, including children and women, marching with white flags and calling “The people want a ceasefire”, as well as “O Netanyahu and Sinwar – enough with destruction and war!” Such direct appeals to Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, which may be perceived as overt criticism, as well as the subtle comparison between him and the prime minister, are rare and possibly even dangerous under the totalitarian Hamas regime.

أهل غزة:"نتنياهو يا سنوار.. الشعب يريد إيقاف الحرب. يكفي حرب ودمار"! pic.twitter.com/fmaAaiwmun — عبد العزيز الخميس (@alkhames) January 26, 2024

Indeed, Demonstrations such as these a rare sight – with messages criticizing the Hamas government being even rarer, due to both social taboos and legal measures, in addition to harsh restraints on media coverage. For example, in 2019, a series of grassroots demonstrations took place in Gaza under the slogan Bidna N’eesh (“we want to live”) regarding the harsh economic situation under Hamas administration, but these were quickly and brutally quashed by Hamas, who also expectedly alleged that Israel incited them and accused participants of collaborating with the enemy.

In this context, several videos of citizens critical of Hamas or its armed military wing, the Izz Eddin Al-Qassam Brigades, also appeared sporadically on social media since the start of the war, as Palestinians exploited live, unedited broadcasts to make their real views heard across the Arab world.

An old lady reprimanding a shocked anchor and accusing Hamas for stealing aid and bringing it underground for their benefit; a young man shouting “we want a ceasefire” behind a live press conference near one of the hospitals; evacuees marching southbound from their homes in the northern Gaza Strip cursing at Hamas and its leaders and wishing for Godly revenge for the perceived catastrophe they brought upon their people; an old injured man surprising his interviewer by accusing Al-Qassam of hiding between civilians; a mother crying over her son cursing at Hamas – all of these moments caught on camera can be deemed genuine, especially as they were broadcast on Hamas supporting outlets such as Al-Jazeera.

Not the full picture

Nevertheless, these bits and pieces are certainly not the entire picture. According to a poll conducted by renowned Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki in December 2023, 57% of respondents from the Gaza Strip thought Hamas was right in launching the October 7 massacre; though it should be noted that this data was collected during the temporary ceasefire of that month, and that much has changed since then, especially in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Likewise, it is very uncommon to come across discourse criticizing Hamas on Gazan social media.

It should be noted, however, that the Hamas rule in Gaza is a totalitarian one, where freedom of expression is heavily restricted and the very act of criticizing the movement and its armed wing can lead to serious and dangerous repercussions, including arrest and torture. For this reason, Gazan citizens’ views towards the Hamas leadership and its military wing will remain a conundrum, at least as long as Hamas continues to rule the Gaza Strip with an iron fist.