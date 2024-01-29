Netanyahu to Douglas Murray: Qatar can push Hamas to free hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with British TV channel TalkTV that Qatar’s regime has significant clout over Hamas and can influence the terrorist organization to secure the Israeli hostages' freedom.

The Qataris “have considerable leverage over Hamas to achieve the release of the remainder of our hostages,“ Netanyahu said in the interview that was aired on Monday.

British journalist Douglas Murray conducted the TalkTV interview with Netanyahu. Murray noted, “Qatar hosts the leadership of Hamas, it funds Hamas,” and Qatar was “just caught spying on a number of US Senators.”

When Murray asked Netanyahu if Qatar would use its influence to free the hostages, the prime minister answered, “No. I expect them to do it.” He continued, “Well, I think that the entire world is looking at Qatar, and they want to see if they use all the means at their disposal. They have significant means. And again, I expect them to do it. And I expect other countries should as well.” Netanyahu dodged Murray’s questions about what consequences Qatar’s ruling Al-Thani family would face if they didn’t flex their muscles against Hamas to free the hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on January 27, 2024 (credit: TOMER APPELBAUM HAARETZ/POOL)

The prime minister said he would speak to US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if Qatar does not deliver. "I expect Qatar to live up to its promise to use its influence and achieve the release of hostages and delivery of medicines right away, " said Netanyahu. Netanyahu expects Qatar to use leverage He then added about the Qataris, "I don't think they are an intermediary that is passive. I think they have enormous leverage over Hamas…I expect them to use their leverage."

Netanyahu has refused to shut down the Qatar state-owned Al Jazeera office in Tel Aviv. The Mossad told public broadcaster Kan in October that it advocates a ban on Al Jazeera because the outlet showed sensitive movements of Israeli forces along the Gaza Strip border.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi told Israel’s Army Radio in October about Al Jazeera "This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas (outside Gaza) ... that incites against the citizens of Israel - a propaganda mouthpiece.”

"It is unconscionable that Hamas spokespeople's message goes through this station,” he continued.