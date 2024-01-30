IDF destroys launchers that fired rockets at Tel Aviv, central Israel

The IDF directed Air Force fighter jets in destroying rocket launchers that were used to fire a barrage into central Israel on Monday, as well as eliminating terrorist cells in various parts of the Gaza Strip, it announced on Tuesday.

The IDF also announced that its troops destroyed a military asset belonging to Hamas' Anti-Tank Missile Unit.

In addition, soldiers from the 98th formation have continued fighting in western Khan Yunis. The forces have reportedly eliminated terrorists during combat and located large quantities of weapons. Furthermore, IDF troops directed an aircraft that struck and killed several terrorists in the area.

The operations weren't limited to Khan Yunis

IDF soldiers from the 162nd formation have operated against terrorists in the central and northern Gaza Strip as well.

In the Shati area, soldiers from the 401st brigade eliminated multiple terrorists and located vast amounts of weapons. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip January 30, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the central Gaza Strip, soldiers from the Nahal brigade identified a terrorist cell armed with RPGs that was approaching troops in the area. With the direction of the fighters on the ground, a UAV targeted and killed the terrorists.