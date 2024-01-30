'The flood will wash them away:' IDF's message to Hamas in viral image

A photo published on social media on Wednesday went viral after it showed suspects arrested by the IDF in Khan Yunis handcuffed and blindfolded. Behind them are the flags of Israel and the Givati Brigade, as well as a massive sign with a quote-turned-pun from the Koran.

The quote in question is taken from a sura in the Koran relating to the biblical flood: “…and the flood washed away their sins." This is a clear allusion to the name Hamas gave to the October 7 attack – “Al-Aqsa flood.”

The message is clear: The action backfired on its perpetrators, who are now paying for their sins.

SOLDIERS OPERATE in a built-up area of Gaza. Hamas terrorists used civilian areas to construct terrorist infrastructure. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Evoking Sodom and Gomorrah

Adi Cohen, an orientalist, and researcher of the Arab world, explained the meaning of the photo in a conversation with Maariv on Monday.

"For them, the image will evoke Sodom and Gomorrah, a deviation from the right path and the path of Islam," he said.

"The mention of the sins is also important, it relates to people who did not follow the path of Israel, believe in idols and statues, and Allah subsequently punishes them.

"An additional theme is the biblical flood. The people did not want to align themselves; they went against Islam and worshiped pagan idols; therefore, Allah sent the flood upon them except for Noah, who was a righteous man; the idea is a play on the name they themselves called their attack. 'The flood of al-Aqsa'. You are the terrorists, and the flood is yours."