The IDF's 414th Unit has located over 100 of Hamas's tunnel shafts and destroyed about 200 of their infrastructures in Khan Yunis, a military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The unit located terrorists and assisted in gathering intelligence on Hamas.

Documentation of the elimination of the terrorists can be seen below:

IDF's 414th Unit eliminates Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Attempted ambush in second incident

During the operation in Khan Yunis, Israeli forces searched a house where they located explosives that were placed there with the purpose of harming IDF soldiers.

The unit's soldiers identified an armed terrorist near their forces and were eliminated.

"The unit's forces work to strengthen their defense and attack at almost every point where the IDF maneuvers," said the unit's commander, Lt.-Col. Ofir. "The unit works in diverse ways and uses innovative measures that lead to the defeat of many terrorists."