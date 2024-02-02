A new poll was released by Channel 13 on Friday, shedding light on Israeli public sentiment on the direction of the war and the future of Gaza.

According to the survey the majority of the public does not trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in managing the war, as well as a majority who oppose the departure of Minister Benny Gantz from the government at the present time.

To the question, "Do you think the war is progressing in the right direction?", 40% answered yes, 40% no and 20% don't know.

To the question "Should the humanitarian aid that is transferred to Gaza be stopped?", 70% answered yes, 20% answered no, 10% don't know.

The poll then asked about individuals in the government

To the question "Do you trust Prime Minister Netanyahu in managing the war?", 58% answered no, 30% yes, and 12% did not know. To the question "Should Minister Benny Gantz resign from the government at this time?", 49% answered no, 24% Yes and 27% don't know. Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

In addition, after the tumultuous discourse and the conference that happened this week regarding resettlement in the Gaza Strip, respondents were asked in the survey "Are you in favor of establishing renewed settlements in Gaza?"

To this question, 51% answered no, 31% yes and 18% don't know.

This poll comes not just in wake of the ongoing war, but a series of flip-flopped hostage deals over the past few weeks.