Members of the "Together with the Kippur 73 veterans" association have embarked on a new public campaign, calling on the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to bear public responsibility for his guilt in not preventing the October 7 massacre, to set the nearest date for new elections and to establish a state commission of inquiry as soon as possible.

Yom Kippur War veterans state in their new campaign, "Netanyahu has been at the helm for 14 years, he is responsible and he is guilty of the failure in 2023. His refusal to bear responsibility, as Golda Meir did after the failure in 1973, has created a serious crisis of confidence that necessitates going to the elections and establishing a state commission of inquiry now."

The veterans, who warned several times during the past year that the failure that occurred in 1973 could happen again in 2023, strongly condemned Netanyahu's attempt to escape from his responsibility for the failure on October 7, and place it only on the Chief of Staff and the heads of the IDF and Shin Bet, despite the fact that some of them have already bore responsibility.

The campaign also called on Netanyahu to act immediately to stop the incitement and the poisonous discourse against them in the media and social networks.

THOUSANDS OF protesters rally in Tel Aviv against the judicial reform plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in February. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The Kippur campaign includes a series of activities throughout the country, and opened with videos entitled "You are the leader, you are guilty!"

The campaign accuses Netanyahu of a plethora of offenses

Among the articles of the indictment against Netanyahu in the campaign include, strengthening Hamas politically economically, and militarily, approving the transfer of billions of dollars that went to terrorism and tunnels, freeing Sinwar and making him a legitimate leader, refusing to listen to the repeated warnings of the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the Shin Bet and the head of the Security Council about the danger of war, the failure to convene the Security Cabinet, the dismissal of the Defense minister, and more.

As they said in the past, the foundation states today, "There is no choice, we must go to the elections and establish a state commission of inquiry that will investigate in depth all the reasons for the 2023 failure. The elected officials must come to an agreement on this now. This is the only way to heal the rifts in the nation, and to bring about a real restoration of society and to rebuild."