Blinken heads to region as Hamas weighs initial hostage deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to the region this week as Hamas weighs a framework proposal on principled points for a deal to release over 130 hostages held in Gaza for almost five months.

“The secretary will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” the State Department said.

It described a trip that would include stops in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank. Blinken just met in Washington last week with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, whose country, along with Egypt, is mediating a deal.

In advance of the trip, Blinken on Friday also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Blinken “reiterated the importance of securing a humanitarian pause that includes the release of hostages held by Hamas.”

His trip, which follows one he made to the region in January, is part of a flurry of diplomatic activity following a high-level meeting in Paris last week of intelligence chiefs from the US, Israel, and Egypt, with the participation of Thani. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv on January 9, 2024 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

A framework proposal

A framework proposal for the principled points of a deal, but not the agreement itself, was reached at that meeting, which has been approved by the war cabinet.

Israel is now waiting for Hamas to issue a similar approval. Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that there is a disagreement between Hamas in Gaza headed by Yahya Sinwar, which wants to accept the proposal that speaks of a pause to the war and Hamas leaders abroad, who want to hold out for a permanent ceasefire, a demand which Israel has rejected.

On Saturday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency chief Ibrahim Kalin, according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Kalin and Haniyeh discussed efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli hostages held in the enclave, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, TRT said.

Speaking at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said it could take a few weeks before any final deal is agreed upon during a question and answer session with students at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on Thursday.

He explained that at the Paris meeting of intelligence chiefs, all the suggestions on the table had been consolidated into one proposal, which he confirmed had been approved by Israel.

It represents “a general understanding of how the next parts of the coming humanitarian pause would look like. It does not include a lot of the details that still need to be discussed,” he stated.

“There is still a tough road in front of us,” Ansari said, adding that it was a very “fluid situation.”

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said, “We have been working tirelessly with Qatar, Egypt, and other regional partners on a strong, compelling proposal.

“Our engagement is the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families. …It would enable a prolonged humanitarian pause, longer than the one we saw in November, allowing for more lifesaving food, water, fuel, and medicines to get into the hands of Palestinian civilians who desperately need it.

“If accepted and implemented, this proposal would move all parties one step closer to creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities,” she said.

It’s largely expected that the deal that would be worked out would involve three phases, which would include a lull in the fighting and the release of Palestinian security prisoners from Israeli jails, including those with blood on their hands.

Even in advance of any final deal, members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition have already threatened to quit the government if they don’t like the deal, while on the streets Israelis demanded a deal now, even if it involves a high price.

Separately Blinken is also expected to discuss Gaza plans for the day after the war, including the possibility of reviving a Saudi security pact with the US that would involve a normalization deal with Israel.

The State Department said that while Blinken was in the region he would “continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Reuters contributed to this report.