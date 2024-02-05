Cabinet's attack on hostage release deal was preplanned - report

A cabinet meeting during which ministers received an overview of efforts to reach a hostage release deal spiraled out of control on Sunday after Likud ministers expressed opposition and made calls against the deal, with informed sources telling Maariv that the attack against the deal was initiated and planned before the meeting.

According to the sources, several Likud ministers were asked to speak out in the media against elements of the deal. The sources clarified that this does not mean that the ministers were asked to say things that they don't agree with, but mainly that they were asked to highlight and publicize their position, with the attack against the deal in the cabinet meeting being well publicized.

The opponents to the deal from the Likud were ministers Nir Barkat, Amichai Chikli, Israel Katz, Avi Dichter, Yariv Levin, Yoav Kish, and Miri Regev. As for their statements, Justice Minister Levin said at the meeting that the number of prisoners set to be released for each hostage is "unacceptable," and added that "it is also impossible for us to release them to the West Bank. We need to find a solution for this."

Education Minister Kish added at the meeting: "This cannot be the deal. What was published in the media does not look good at all. It is disturbing." Jerusalem Affairs Minister Meir Porush added: "Why is this discussion coming up here and not in the [security] cabinet?", and Kish replied: "It must come before the government. What does that mean?"

Economy Minister Barkat added: "The government is the only authorized party to discuss the deal and decide on it. We must not go for a partial deal. Either they return everyone or we do not agree...Otherwise, it will never end." A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

Additionally during the meeting, Kish said: "I demand that there not be an overly generous deal. This is unacceptable." Barkat added: "The idea of a day of ceasefire for every hostage is illusory. In the previous round, they received a day of ceasefire for every ten hostages."

Levin agreed, saying: "This is a format that should not be agreed to." In addition, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel expressed her outrage, saying: "Instead of hearing about things in the media, we should be informed and not just get a deal and only come to vote." Advertisement

Netanyahu assures ministers they'll have a say in hostage release deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the complaints, saying: "The government will define the boundaries and not the war cabinet. The one who will construct the framework is the expanded security cabinet. Then it will come for the government's decision."

According to him, Barkat angrily replied, "There is no way that after four months we will leave anyone behind. It is our duty to return everyone, including all the soldiers, up to the last of the hostages. One comprehensive deal that returns everyone."