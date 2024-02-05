Grammys pay tribute to victims of Oct. 7 Nova music festival massacre

The Grammys paid tribute on Monday to those who were killed and kidnapped at the Nova music festival during the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7, with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. eulogizing those lost while being accompanied by a string quartet consisting of musicians of Israeli, Palestinian, and Arab descent.

"Every one of us, no matter where we're from, is united by the shared experience of music. It brings us together like nothing else can, and that's why music must always be our safe space. When that's violated, it strikes at the very core of where we are," said Mason. "On October 7, we felt that again when we heard the tragic news from the Supernova music festival that over 360 music fans lost their lives and another 40 were kidnapped. That day and all the tragic days that have followed have been awful for the world to bear as we mourn the loss of all innocent lives."

"We live in a world divided by so much, and maybe music can't solve everything, but let us all agree that music must remain the common ground upon which we all stand, together in peace and harmony. Every song that we're honoring or hearing tonight moved something, no matter where they were from, what they believed, it connected us to others who were moved in the same way. Take this string quartet, as individuals they sound really good, but together they achieve something beautiful they could never do apart."

"These musicians of Israeli, Palestinian and Arab descent are here, playing together. Now is the time for us, for humanity, to play together, to come together," added Mason. An Israeli soldier walks near pictures that are part of an installation at the site of the Nova festival, where people were murdered, raped and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas, Reim, Israel, January 14, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

AJC welcomes tribute at Grammys

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, welcomed the tribute on Monday morning, posting on X "Tonight, the Grammys demonstrated the true power of music – a force that unites, heals, and remembers."

"By honoring the victims of the Nova Music Festival, they embraced the universal language that transcends borders. Thank you to Harvey Mason Jr., and the #Grammys, for standing with us in unity and remembrance," added Deutch.