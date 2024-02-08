US lawmakers demanded Qatar harden its leverage with Hamas leadership during a bipartisan news conference Wednesday morning with a delegation of Knesset members and hostage families alongside them.

This increased pressure on Qatar from Capitol Hill comes as the White House acknowledged reviewing the proposal Hamas brought to the negotiating table, which President Joe Biden called it "a little over the top."

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz (D-FL) echoed Biden, telling The Post it's a "rather astonishing proposal."

"The president's being diplomatic; I wouldn't be so diplomatic," Wasserman-Shultz said to The Post.

During the news conference, Wasserman-Shultz said various countries who have interest in remaining a friend of the United States have "various levers that can be pulled." Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz addresses representatives of social media giants at a hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 16, 2022. (credit: YOUTUBE)

She said there are specific actions that can be taken country by country to begin ratcheting up the pressure.

Wasserman-Shultz said the appropriations process is wrapping up, and she'd like to see a supplemental bill that gives the US an opportunity to apply pressure as congress goes through the process of passing it. She also said there's the imminent fiscal year 2025 appropriations process that can be used to apply pressure to other countries. Advertisement

"There is no doubt in my mind that the United States is going to be the catalyst that will help bring an end to the nightmare that these families are facing, that Israel and many other countries around the world, including ours, faces as a result of Hamas' intention of being hell-bent on eradicating Israel, eradicating Jews, and eradicating any Jewish allies," Wasserman-Shultz said.

Wasserman-Shultz told The Post she's confident Israel is willing to do whatever it takes to bring their people home and eradicate the threat Hamas represents.

Wasserman-Shultz also told The Post she believes there should be no ceasefire until the hostages are home and Hamas is eradicated.

The pressure on Qatar is a bipartisan issue

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) stressed to reporters the bipartisan nature of congress' pressure on Qatar.

"The pressure on Qatar is real and exists. And it was a very pointed conversation that we had as a delegation during our visit," Ernst said.

In January, Ernst led a delegation of bicameral lawmakers to the Middle East who met with lead negotiators in Egypt, Israel, Qatar, and Bahrain. The delegation included Wasserman-Shultz, Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Rep. Don Norcross (D-N.J.), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), and Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO).

According to conversations Ernst had with Biden administration officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said the delegation's meeting in Qatar made a difference.

Ernst called their meeting a clear turning point in bringing Qatar forward to put more pressure on Hamas.

"We have to use whatever leverage possible and that means Qatar, they need to step up and use whatever they have to get Hamas engaged," Ernst said. "If Hamas leaders in Qatar are no longer working with Hamas leaders in the Gaza strip, then you know what, Qatar? Expel them. We have to continue negotiations, we have to see these hostages returned."

Rep. Norcross said their meeting with Qatari officials was the most direct and specific he's had during his 10 years in congress, with the US delegation pointedly saying what they need and what Qatar has to do to step up to the plate.

Norcross also said Qatar has many levers to pull over Hamas leadership.

At the news conference, Sen. Budd said he wanted to reiterate his message "repeatedly and consistently" to Qatar.

"Time is up," Budd said. "and they must either pressure Hamas leaders to release the hostages now, or expel Hamas from Doha. These families should not have to wait one more day."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Qatar on Tuesday where he met with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha to discuss hostage negotiations and a humanitarian pause in Gaza, according to the State Department.

"Secretary Blinken and the Amir agreed to continue close coordination to increase humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and to urge the protection of civilians consistent with humanitarian law," a spokesperson for the State Department said. "The Secretary reiterated the U.S. rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and underscored the U.S. commitment to establishing durable peace in the Middle East, including the establishment of a Palestinian state that ensures security for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Blinken was in Israel on Wednesday where he met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and President Isaac Herzog.