'Hamas's hands are covered in Egypt's blood', says Egyptian ex-MP

Tawfik Okasha, an Egyptian media personality and former MP, heavily criticized Hamas over their actions on October 7 and the consequences that followed in an interview with KAN News on Tuesday.

When commenting on the current war, as well as the October 7 massacre, Okasha said, "I mourn for every death on the Israeli side and every death on the Palestinian side, but I do not mourn Hamas personnel that have been killed because they are a terror organization that has profited from the Palestinian issue. They are an organization that turned Egypt into a no man's land, and its hands are covered in the blood of Egypt. I will not forget it."

He continued in his criticism of the organization, saying, "Hamas corrupted the Palestinian cause as well as led to the loss of opportunities of reaching a two-state solution because of their uprising against the PA in 2007. Hamas profited from the fact that the Palestinian issue hasn't been solved and has harmed the Palestinian people in the most egregious ways.

"They orchestrated an attack on Israel on October 7 and used the same tactics and tools as ISIS and al-Qaeda," he continued, "The people of Gaza are paying the price for Hamas's stupidity."

"Someone else that shares a big part of responsibility for the war is the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, who led multiple governments in Israel and has supported Hamas, as their presence allowed him to delay implementing a two-state solution."

"Someone else that shares a big part of responsibility for the war is the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, who led multiple governments in Israel and has supported Hamas, as their presence allowed him to delay implementing a two-state solution."

Okasha was punished in the past for having good relations with Israelis

Tawfik Okasha is an Egyptian media personality and former member of parliament who was expelled from the parliament eight years ago following a meeting he had with the then-Israeli ambassador to Egypt, Haim Koren.

He discussed his expulsion in the interview as well as his relationships with Israeli ambassadors.

"I want to tell you that I do not at all regret that I invited the Israeli ambassador to Egypt at the time, Haim Koren, to my home. Koren respected me, came to my house, and it was a good meeting."

"Ambassador Koren is not my only connection with my Israeli brothers," he said. "The current Israeli ambassador in Egypt, Amira Oron is also a dear friend," he said.